Michigan gov tightens virus rules up north; Detroit casinos to reopen

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit’s three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.

The new limits covering 32 northern counties in phase five of the governor’s economic reopening plan are similar to ones already in place in the rest of the state, which is in phase four. Indoor gatherings in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions will again be capped at 10, down from 50.

Bars must close for indoor service if more than 70% of their gross receipts are from alcohol sales. The three casinos in Detroit can open next week. Regulators previously said they will have to ban smoking on their gambling floors and limit capacity to 15%.

