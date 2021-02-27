Michigan fines prison $6,300 for failing COVID-19 safety rules

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — State inspectors have fined a southern Michigan prison for violating COVID-19 workplace safety rules last summer.

The Gus Harrison prison in Adrian is accused of flunking social distancing rules for workers at lunch and not identifying close contacts for employees who tested positive.

Inspectors say there were other violations. Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the agency is appealing what he describes as “unfounded” claims. Seven Gus Harrison prisoners and one staff member have died of COVID-19. The inspection followed one of the deaths.