Michigan diner owner out of jail after ignoring virus orders

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Pavlos-Hackney, a western Michigan restaurant owner, was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich., is closed, a judge said. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who likened the state’s coronavirus restrictions to her childhood in communist Poland has been released from jail for ignoring orders to shut down.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney spent four nights in jail. She paid a $15,000 fine and satisfied authorities that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland finally would remain closed while it lacks a food license.

Hundreds of people gather in front of on Marlena’s Bistro in Holland in support of the owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney on Saturday March 20, 2021. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

State regulators yanked the restaurant’s food license in January for serving indoor diners and committing other violations related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. But Marlena’s Bistro stayed open.

A Michigan lawmaker, Tom Barrett, says Pavlos-Hackney was a “political prisoner of the pandemic.”