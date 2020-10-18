Michigan COVID-19 deaths climb above 7,000 since March

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Deaths related to COVID-19 have crossed 7,000 in Michigan.

The state health department reported 23 additional deaths, raising the total to 7,010. Fifteen of the 23 could have occurred days or weeks ago and were added after a records review.

The number of newly confirmed cases was just under 1,800, down from Friday’s tally.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

