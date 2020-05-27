Michigan county to study sewage as way to trace virus hot spots

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) – A county in southeastern Michigan wants to determine the effectiveness of sampling and studying sewage to see whether hot spots for the coronavirus can be traced.

The pilot project is expected to start in June in Macomb County, just north and northeast of Detroit. Samples will be collected twice each week from seven sites in Clinton Township.

If successful, the project could be expanded to other parts of the county. Michigan has more than 55,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,260 deaths blamed on the virus since the start of the global pandemic.

