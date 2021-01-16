Michigan confirms 1st case of new COVID-19 variant

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County woman is the first person in Michigan diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7.

Officials say the variant was identified Saturday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, recently had traveled to the United Kingdom. Washtenaw County is west of Detroit.

Close contacts of the woman have been identified and are in quarantine. Officials said two new cases have been identified from close contacts, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.