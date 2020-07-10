MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toughens mask mandate; businesses must deny service

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

The governor on Friday also expanded where people must have a face covering beyond indoor public spaces. Starting immediately, they have to wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep 6 feet from non-household members, and while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanor fine. The Democratic governor wrote in an order: “No shirts, no shoes, no mask — no service.”

