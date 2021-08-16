Meijer offering third COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals at all pharmacies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer announced that it is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for eligible individuals at all its pharmacies across the Midwest.

Eligible patients may include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication, Meijer said.

Individuals can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose. Those individuals will need to report their immunocompromised status via a screening questionnaire before receiving a third dose. The CDC recommends administering the same vaccine as the patient’s original series whenever possible.

No booster determination has been made for those immunocompromised individuals who previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Meijer currently operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.