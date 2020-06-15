Masks now required in public in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — Health officials in LaGrange County are now requiring residents to wear face coverings in public in an effort to flatten a “sharp rise” in coronavirus cases.

The LaGrange County Health Department on Monday said face masks must be worn:

in indoor areas open to the public, including on public transportation or van transports,

in outdoor public areas where social distancing guidelines of 6 feet cannot be maintained, or

in private indoor or outdoor areas where that 6-foot distance from individuals outside of a household cannot be maintained.

The requirement comes as the health department tracks a “sharp rise” in COVID-19 cases. Since May 31, cases in LaGrange County have spiked from 84 total cases to 267 as of Saturday. The county reported 27 new cases on Wednesday alone, its highest single day total, and 19 new cases on Saturday.