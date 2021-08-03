Mask up! UAW announces members will have wear them at plants starting Wednesday

DETROIT (WANE) A COVID-19 Joint Task Force made up of members from Ford, GM, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers announced Tuesday that personnel will be required to wear masks at all plants, offices and warehouses regardless of vaccination status starting Wednesday, August 4.

The decision was made following a review of recently changed CDC guidelines and “community COVID-19 trends” in order to ensure worker safety.

The UAW acknowledged that masks can be uncomfortable, however the spread of the Delta variant and its high rate of transmission pose a serious health threat.

The task force is strongly encouraging all members, co-workers and their families to get vaccinated so mask protocols can again be relaxed.