Manchester University to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, faculty and staff

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester University (MU) announced that up to 500 members of the university’s community will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a school clinic next week.

The university said it is teaming up with the Wabash County vaccine clinic to host the clinic at the Honeywell Center in Wabash. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 10 for first dose appointments and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 8 for the second dose appointments.

“The Wabash County vaccine clinic partnership is pleased to work with Manchester University in providing a clinic specific to the university’s faculty, staff and students,” said Marilyn Custer-Mitchell, president of Parkview Wabash Hospital. “We recognize it’s important for all members of the Manchester University family to have access to a vaccine, so they can continue their educational activities and work in a safe environment.”

The university said it is arranging transportation for students and others who need it.

“Manchester is excited about the opportunity to work with the Wabash County vaccine clinic for our students. Getting shots in the arm of as many people on campus as possible is our main priority,” said Abby Van Vlerah, vice president of student life and leader of the University’s COVID response team. “Vaccinated students, faculty, and staff will help us return to a more normal academic year in the fall. We’re thankful to offer this clinic and are pleased that so many of our students wanted to be vaccinated.”