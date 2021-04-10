Manchester University holds vaccination clinic for students

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester University teamed up with the Parkview Health Wabash to launch a vaccination clinic.

About 250 members of the university’s community were able to get vaccinated. They arranged transportation for students and others who need it. According to University officials, getting shots in the arm of as many people on campus as possible is the university’s main priority because they believe vaccinated students, faculty, and staff will help return to a more normal academic year in the fall.

The clinic will return Saturday, May 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. for the second dose of the vaccine at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.