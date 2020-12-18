Lutheran Health Network to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning.

Front-line health care workers will be the first to receive them, at Dupont Hospital.

Lutheran Health Network is on Indiana’s Phase 1-A hospital facility list, meaning it’s among the first in the state to distribute the vaccine. The state has advised them to start with health care workers who have a high likelihood of contact with COVID patients.

Those who care for at-risk populations or are vital to the pandemic response are also in Phase 1-A.



Parkview Health administered its first vaccinations on Monday.