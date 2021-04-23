Lucas Oil Stadium hosts mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium opens its doors as a mass COVID-19 clinic site Friday. The clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Colts and Meijer are co-hosting the two-day event, April 23-24. Most of the clinic’s appointments are still available at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Both Meijer and the Colts ask Hoosiers to register in advance, though it is not required. Registration is NOT available through the state’s website. Instead, Hoosiers are asked to text “COLTS” to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine.

Officials said due to the extra supply on-hand, they decided to open the clinic for walk-in appointments, too. Walk-ins are asked to come prepared with a photo ID and insurance card if you have one.

“Really anyone who wants to get vaccinated, we can absolutely take care of them,” said Meijer Pharmacy’s District Manager, Megan Kappes.



Kappes said the clinic has the capacity to vaccinate 4,000 people by the end of the two-day event. However, only 700 appointments had been booked by midday April 23.

“We really feel like whether it’s 200, 500, 700 or more – it’s a success,” said Colts’ VP of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton. “Because it’s all about awareness and giving people as many opportunities – as convenient of opportunities – as possible.”

Those who are vaccinated at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend will return in four weeks to receive their second dose. The date for that clinic will be May 21 and May 22.

Lucas Oil Stadium clinic hours

Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24

8:30 a.m. – 5 :30 p.m.

Everyone who gets a vaccine will also receive a Colts mini pennant.

The stadium is scheduled to host the clinic for second doses of the Moderna vaccine on May 21-22.