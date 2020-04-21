Low oil prices now could mean higher gas prices in the future

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today, U.S. crude oil futures dropped below zero for the first time ever – as both demand for oil and storage space in the United States are historically low.

What does that mean to you?

Enjoy the cheap gas prices now because you’ll likely end up paying down the road, suggests Brian Townsend, CEO of Petroleum Traders Corporation, a Fort Wayne-based fuel wholesaler.

He says U.S. hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, can’t stop production as easily as the world’s traditional oil pumps.

The rest of the world can simply leave the oil in the ground.

“We’re gonna have a series of bankruptcies and companies folding, consolidation, and potentially permanent damage to the U.S. ability to pump oil out of the ground,” Townsend explains.

“All these companies acquired a lot of debt over the last five or six years when oil prices were higher, trying to grow dramatically. It’s great to have cheap gas but at the same time we also have to realize there will be consequences. Nothing comes free.”

Townsend adds that even if people start driving and flying again in May, the glut could last for months.