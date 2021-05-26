Lost your COVID-19 vaccine card? Here’s how Hoosiers can get their vaccine records online

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card, you can download your vaccine record from Indiana’s Department of Health.

Before pulling those records, you will need to create an Access Indiana account. Access Indiana is a one-stop portal where users can use services from state agencies like the BMV, DNR and Department of Health.

After creating an account, click on “COVID-19 Patient Test Results Portal.”

That link will open a page where you can download an official certificate saying that you are fully vaccinated. It also contains records listed on your COVID-19 vaccine card, such as the type of shot(s) received, along with when and where they were administered.

