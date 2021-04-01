Looking for an earlier COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Some federal clinics may offer a same day wait list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Hoosiers 16 and older wait their turn to get a coronavirus vaccine, many are finding out they won’t be able to get their first shot until May.

However, there is an option to find an earlier appointment using federal vaccine clinics like CVS, Kroger and Walgreens.

Depending on which pharmacy you visit, a federal clinic may offer a wait list to fill in sudden cancellations or to make sure doses are used before expiring. If you have the time, follow up with a nearby pharmacy that is administering COVID-19 vaccines for any last-minute cancellations or fill-in appointments.

WANE 15 also reached out to several federal pharmacies that are conducting their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson from the following clinics replied with these answers:

“Our teams are taking every precaution to minimize waste. We follow all CDC and manufacturer guidelines with regard to the proper storage and administration of each COVID-19 vaccine to help ensure that vaccine is not wasted. Our online scheduling tool also helps to ensure that appointments are matched to the available vaccine supply.

“In the event of unused doses in our pharmacies, our pharmacy teams will evaluate how to most efficiently vaccinate eligible individuals with remaining doses.”

A spokesperson for Kroger confirmed wait lists exist in certain Kroger pharmacies.

“Where they exist in the Fort Wayne area, they’re most likely to be found in our pharmacies with the greatest demand for vaccinations,” the spokesperson added.

“We send email notifications to customers who sign up to receive alerts about available vaccine appointments based on the area zip code provided when they sign up and their proximity to store locations that have incoming doses. Customers can sign up for vaccine alerts here. If there are available doses at the end of the day, our pharmacists are embedded in their communities and proactively reach out to eligible customers to offer the vaccine.”

“Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointments, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority.”

WANE 15 also reached out to Meijer for their wait list policy, but did not receive a response at the time of this story being published.