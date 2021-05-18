Lollapalooza returns to Chicago with COVID-19 requirements for festival goers

CHICAGO (WANE) The four-day Lollapalooza music festival will return to Chicago in 2021 after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic organizers announced Tuesday. The 30th anniversary of the festival is scheduled for July 31 to August 1 in Grant Park.

The Lollapalooza lineup will be announced at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday with 4-day tickets going on sale at 1 p.m. ET. The date for single day tickets has not yet been announced.

In order to attend Lollapalloza, festival goers will have to have had a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details regarding the entry process for the festival will be released in early July.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter to help announce the return of the festival.