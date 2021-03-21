Local universities not requiring SAT and ACT test scores on applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing multiple universities throughout Fort Wayne to streamline their enrollment processes this year.

“We’re trying to do our best to ease uncertainty in the time that’s the most uncertain that many of us have ever and will never face,” said Krissy Creager, the vice chancellor for enrollment management at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “We’re doing everything we can to ease it financially and ease that decision making and be the university of choice, especially for our students here in Fort Wayne.”

Creager said that perhaps the biggest change to PFW’s enrollment process this year was the removal of requiring SAT and ACT scores for both admission and scholarships. This decision was made because of widespread test cancellations over the last year, as well as COVID-19 restrictions on testing sites.

“We don’t want to penalize students who are in a place where they physically cannot [take the tests] even if they wanted to,” said Creager. “We also know that taking a standardized test costs money. So for a lot of people this is the removal of even 50 bucks, 150 bucks right now, which is a savior.”

While PFW has gone completely test-blind, the University of Saint Francis (USF) made SAT and ACT scores an optional piece of its enrollment process, which is what it also did last year.

Instead of standardized test scores, PFW and USF are relying on high school GPA’s and extracurricular activities to determine whether or not an applicant is accepted.

“We’re looking at them holistically,” said Beth Terrell the vice president for enrollment management at USF. “We look at their service, how well have they engaged at their high school, how many clubs were they in, were they an athlete, did they volunteer at the food bank.”

A perspective student’s desired career path also weighs in to the admission decision.

“We are really trying to weigh what that student wants to do,” said Creager. “So we’re erring on the side of personal conversations to really have an understanding of whether we are the best fit for that student.”

Both universities said that removing the SAT and ACT tests as a requirement has made the enrollment process much quicker. Terrell said students who apply to USF typically know if they were accepted just after 48 hours.

PFW has also removed its application fee for domestic, undergraduate students applying via the institutional application. Saint Francis’ application already did not have a fee.

While the enrollment process has been simplified, Creager said the pandemic has caused her to have some concerns about incoming freshmen.

“I think it’s a huge worry for all of us to be honest, nationwide, I worry most about their mental health, and the ability to really figure out what it’s like to be social again,” said Creager. “They have just had so much of that senior year stripped away.”

Terrell said USF has seen a slight decrease in applicant’s GPA’s this year, but the university has been understanding.

“We’ve given people some grace,” said Terrell. “I mean, there’s fatigue there and there’s lack of engagement and there’s a lack of a feeling like you’re a part of something and not like being in the classroom so we have seen those student grades drop somewhat.”

Additional changes to PFW’s enrollment process can be found it it’s Inside PFW newsletter.

Students who plan on applying to either university have until August to do so.