Local non-profits seek your help with ‘Giving Tuesday Now’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Typically, Giving Tuesday is five days after Thanksgiving.
Local nonprofits can’t wait.
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will serve as the focal point this Tuesday for more than 100 local charities who hope to raise over $1.5 million.
“Every single one of our nonprofits, large and small, are really struggling,” says Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services.
“They’re all really panicked about not just what is happening right now but what the future looks like.”
The Community Foundation website will go live Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a description of the 116 local charities: what they do, what they need, and how much money it will take to get there.
Each group set its own fundrasing target.
The foundation plans occassional “surprise matches” to incentivize additional giving.
“I would really encourage people to explore what’s out there to try and find some new nonprofits that maybe you’ve never heard of before and check them out,” Gerardot encourages.
“This is your chance to check out 116 different nonprofits in our community that are doing really awesome work and see what new things you might get excited about funding.”
The tentative list:
- A Hope Center
- Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana
- Alive Community Outreach
- Allen County SPCA
- ARCH Inc.
- Associated Churches of Fort Wayne & Allen County, INC.
- Audiences Unlimited, Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana (BBBS)
- Blessings In A Backpack, Inc.
- Blue Jacket Inc.
- Bounce Back of Indiana, Inc
- Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Area Council
- Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center
- Brightpoint Development Fund
- Camp PossAbility
- Camp Watcha Wanna Do
- CASS Housing
- Center for Nonviolence, Inc.
- Children’s Autism Center
- Christian Community Health Care
- Cinema Center
- Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc.
- Community Transportation Network (CTN)
- Covenant Christian Academy
- Creative Women of the World
- Crossroad Child and Family Services, Inc.
- Crosswinds, Inc.
- East Allen Family Resource Center, Inc. DBA LEARN Resource Center
- East Wayne Street Center
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana
- Embassy Theatre Foundation, Inc.
- Erin’s House for Grieving Children
- Euell A. Wilson Center
- FAME (Foundation for Art and Music in Education)
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Fort Wayne – Allen County Economic Development Alliance
- Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Inc.
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art
- Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, Inc.
- Fort Wayne Public Television Inc. (PBS Fort Wayne)
- Fort Wayne Trails, Inc.
- Fort Wayne Youtheatre
- From This Day Forward: A Wedding and Events Ministry
- GiveHear
- H.O.P.E. for Animals
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne
- Healthier Moms and Babies
- Heart of the City Mission Foundation, Inc
- Heartland Sings
- Historic Fort Wayne , Inc
- History Center
- Hope Alive, Inc
- Inernational House
- Inner City Hope Corp. d/b/a Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry
- Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana
- Junior League of Fort Wayne
- Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network
- Kate’s Kart, Inc.
- League for the Blind and Disabled, Inc.
- Little River Wetlands Project, Inc.
- Lutheran Life Villages
- Lutheran Social Services of Indiana
- Lutheran South Unity School
- Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House
- Mathew 25, Inc.
- McMillen Health
- Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana
- Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne, Inc.
- NeighborLink Fort Wayne Foundation, Inc.
- New American Conservatory, INC. (D.B.A. Project Ballet)
- New Covenant Worship Center
- Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (NIIC)
- Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, Inc.
- Northeast Indiana Public Radio (89.1 WBOI & Classical 94.1 WBNI
- Out of a Jam Inc
- Power House Youth Center
- Purdue University Fort Wayne
- Questa Education Foundation
- Recovery Health Services dba Byron Health Center
- Redeemer Radio
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana
- Safe Families for Children Fort Wayne Area
- Saint Anne Communities
- Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church and School
- Science Central
- Soarin’ Hawk
- Specialty Tutoring
- St. Vincent de Paul Society
- Start Fort Wayne
- Summit Equestrian Center
- Super Shot Inc.
- Teach Our Children Fund Inc dba Fort Wayne Center for Learning
- The Bach Collegium-Fort Wayne, Inc.
- The Lighthouse Recovery Center
- The Literacy Alliance
- The Rescue Mission
- The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center
- The Southeast Youth Council Inc. dba Cornerstone Youth Center
- The X Count
- Thirteen Step House Inc.
- Three Rivers Music Theatre
- Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
- UNITY Performing Arts Foundation, Inc.
- Vincent Village
- Visiting Nurse
- Wellspring Interfaith Social Services
- Whitington Homes and Services for Children and Families
- Women’s Care Center
- World Baseball Academy, Inc.
- Wunderkammer Company
- YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne – YMCA Youth Service Bureau