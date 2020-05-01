Local non-profits seek your help with ‘Giving Tuesday Now’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Typically, Giving Tuesday is five days after Thanksgiving.

Local nonprofits can’t wait.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will serve as the focal point this Tuesday for more than 100 local charities who hope to raise over $1.5 million.

“Every single one of our nonprofits, large and small, are really struggling,” says Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services.

“They’re all really panicked about not just what is happening right now but what the future looks like.”

The Community Foundation website will go live Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a description of the 116 local charities: what they do, what they need, and how much money it will take to get there.

Each group set its own fundrasing target.

The foundation plans occassional “surprise matches” to incentivize additional giving.

“I would really encourage people to explore what’s out there to try and find some new nonprofits that maybe you’ve never heard of before and check them out,” Gerardot encourages.

“This is your chance to check out 116 different nonprofits in our community that are doing really awesome work and see what new things you might get excited about funding.”

The tentative list: