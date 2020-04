FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As leaders at manufacturing companies, like General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly, consider the plans to get back into operations, the governor's office has started to look at what restrictions and guidelines need to be in put place, ensuring workers are safe. According to Governor Eric Holcomb, it's the next priority his task force has planned to take on in the week ahead.

"We'll be looking at, for different businesses, what are these new requirements and standards," Holcomb told WANE 15 Friday. "We have got a binder full of information that different sectors, industries and businesses have sent us, and some have posted, whether it's elected medical procedures, surgeries, manufacturing, construction, transportation, logistics... they have sent us their plans. They deal with clean spaces, hygienic advances that they're putting into place to make sure that a safe workplace, equates to, in large part, to a healthy workforce. This is not just a balance, but a necessity in this new normal that we find ourselves in."