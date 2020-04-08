Liquor stores set to transition to curbside pickup only

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The governor’s restrictions on foot trafficking in non-essential businesses are in effect.

It now includes liquor stores, with the new guidelines you have to purchase your pick me up curbside. This new policy comes from the Governor to reduce the number of people gathering in public.

The order is set to go through April 20th and for customers wanting to purchase their nice bottle of wine, case of beer or a fine liquor will have to wait at curbside to pick it up.

“That curbside exchange will be different, it will be different for everybody,” said Rachel L. Burkholder, Cap n’ Cork’s marketing director. “We’re not a huge store, we’re not a big chain that does order online and it just magically appears in the trunk of your car.”

With the recent stay-at-home order liquor stores in our area are seeing an increase in sales.

According to Belmont Beverage’s Operations Manager, Gary Gardner, curbside pick up isn’t anything new; however, the potential volume of people is what is raising some concerns.

“You got an x amount of employees, and it’s going to take a certain amount of employees to process your order,” said Gardner. “Somebody is going to have to be curbside, somebody has to pull it, somebody has to ring it up, somebody has got to get it out and we have never done this before to this extent.”

Burkholder said that she understands the measures the Governor is taking and believes safety is more important than sales. She added that she knows the shift will be difficult because Cap n’ Cork’s customer service is based around face to face human interaction.

Belmont Beverage customer Judy Wagnoer said the curbside pick up doesn’t bother her.

“I’ll just call and they’ll meet me at the door,” said Wagnoer.

She adds that the pandemic is a struggle for everyone but it’s important to stay aware of what will help everyone get through this and everyone should remember to keep their heads up.

“Can’t be with family, can’t be with friends but a little cocktail at the end of the day is sort of an uplifting day.”

Belmont Beverage and Cap n’ Cork both stressed that to make this process easier customers should place their orders ahead of time. Belmont Beverage has an app where customers can order ahead or they can place their order on their website.

Cap n’ Cork is asking for customers to call ahead at any location to place an order.

