Lima Road Meijer to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meijer is set to launch a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lima Road location starting Wednesday.

While it is not a walk-in clinic, Hoosiers 60 and over are encouraged to register on Meijer’s website or by texting COVID to 75049. Once registered, customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time once an appointment window is confirmed for them.

This week’s aggressive vaccine schedule in Indiana is possible through the expansion of the retailer’s federal partnership, allowing Meijer to receive doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly for use in Indiana. The retailer will conduct 64 vaccine clinics at stores throughout the State, including several other large-scale clinics throughout the week.