Let the sweat roll: Judge says Michigan gyms can reopen

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has thrown down the yoga mat and said gyms and fitness centers can reopen next week in Michigan.

Judge Paul Maloney says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration had failed to show any rational link between the coronavirus threat and the business shutdown.

Maloney noted that gyms are closed while restaurants, bars, barbershops and hair salons are back in business. Whitmer plans to appeal.

The governor had planned to reopen gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys by July 4 if coronavirus case trends remain favorable. In less-populous northern Michigan, gyms and fitness centers got the green light on June 10.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.