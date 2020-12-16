Fewer Indiana counties ‘red’ as new county infection rate map released

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Fewer Indiana counties have been marked with the most severe coronavirus infection status, according to state figures.

The Indiana Department on Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate. This week, 26 Indiana counties are red, with the rest marked orange. Eight northeast Indiana counties are red.

Last week, 36 of Indiana’s counties were in the red, including nine in northeast Indiana. All other Indiana counties were orange.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 6,283 new COVID-19 cases, with 125 new deaths. All told, 440,850 Hoosiers have been infected with the virus, and 6,781 have died.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.