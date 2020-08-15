Legislature, Whitmer reach deal on return-to-school bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation to be voted on by the state Senate Saturday.

The bills would also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty. They reflect a deal announced Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agreement would waive a requirement that schools have 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction. Republicans agreed to remove a House-proposed requirement that schools offer in-person learning to K-5 students.

