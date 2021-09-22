LaGrange County falls to red in new COVID spread map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Slightly more Indiana counties are experiencing high community spread of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 county metrics map.

Twenty-five Indiana counties are red in the map released Wednesday, including northeast Indiana’s LaGrange County. One county – Tippecanoe – is yellow, and the rest are orange.

Last week, 22 counties were red, 69 counties were orange, and one was yellow.

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health reported an additional 3,936 new COVID-19 cases, and 72 more deaths.