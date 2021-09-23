LaGrange Co. man tries to escape police in stolen row boat before arrest

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man stole a rowboat Tuesday morning in a failed attempt to escape police.

Just after 8:15 a.m., deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the area of the 5900 block of S. 550 E on reports of a man acting disorderly and appearing to be high on drugs.

Witnesses told responding deputies that the man stole a row boat and began rowing southwest across Adams Lake. Deputies report that a perimeter was set up on the southside of the lake before man was taken into custody when the boat landed on shore.

The man was later identified as Kenneth W. Bowlen, 32, of Auburn. The department said he has been booked into the LaGrange County Jail on the following charges: