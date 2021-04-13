LaGrange Co. Health Dept to hold mass vaccination clinic on April 24 in Howe

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Health Department will be holding a mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on April 24.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. – noon at the old Lima-Brighton Elementary School, 201 Market St. in Howe.

The LaGrange County Emergency Management department said the clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine. A second dose will be administered at a second clinic scheduled for May 22.

Anyone that is age 18 or older is eligible to attend the clinic. You must register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. The department said there will be additional registrars and vaccinators on hand to administer a large number of vaccines.

The department asks that anyone attending enter through door 11 at their designated time. Anyone receiving a vaccine is required to wear a mask while inside the building.