Kruse to introduce bill protecting workers who do not want COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Northeast Indiana state senator is looking to ensure worker protections for people who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Republican state senator Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) plans to sponsor a bill that would protect workers who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite what their employers might want.

“I don’t have a problem if an employer wants that, and if you work at a hospital or nursing home or something it’s normal that an employer would want you to maybe have that vaccination but I don’t think it ought to be required and I don’t think I should lose my job because I don’t want to take the vaccination shot.”

Kruse says the legislation would have penalties for workplaces that try to mandate the vaccine among employees.

“If I have to pay for an attorney to file a case against an employer and I win, then the employer would have to pay my attorney fees and court costs and the fines would be about a hundred dollars.”

Hoosiers for Medical Liberty Founder Ashley Grogg, who is one of those to approach Kruse about introducing this kind of bill, said these protections are important because many feel like there is too much we don’t know about the vaccine and people should have the freedom to make their own decisions about their bodies.

“We’re looking at a very short window of data. Unfortunately, we’ve never brought an mRNA vaccine to market,” said Grogg. “It just hasn’t happened. It doesn’t matter that they’ve studied these for 20 or 30 years, the fact of the matter is we have never been successful in bringing a vaccine like this to market. Then you couple that with the fact that you have two months worth of data. We’re seeing essentially, they’re not saying it but essentially, we are seeing nationwide clinical trials through the healthcare workers but data tracking is poor on that.”

Grogg said she is especially insistent about this given that the vaccine will not be the cure-all she feels it has been made out to be. Those who have received the vaccine are still receiving recommendations to wear masks and social distance whenever possible because getting the vaccine will only lessen symptoms, and does not necessarily mean that a person cannot asymptomatically carry the coronavirus and spread it to others.

Governor Eric Holcomb says protections for workers not wanting the vaccine has been a topic of discussion since the start but that it is a balancing act.

“Make sure that there is liability to make sure there’s not gross negligence on either part but that folks don’t live in frivolous lawsuits, but then we want to make sure that going forward that it was in everyone’s best interest to have employee confidence and employer confidence at a high level in terms of how safe was the environment in which you are working in.”

Still, Holcomb says the state will continue to encourage Hoosiers to take all recommended precautions against the coronavirus including receiving the vaccine.