Kroger offering walk-in vaccines at most Indiana locations

Kroger Health is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at most of its Indiana locations.

Kroger’s healthcare division announced the move Thursday.

Kroger said it was offering all three vaccines currently available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization free of charge. Availability by store location varies, it said.

Guests can still schedule vaccinations at the website kroger.com/covidvaccine. Those who schedule online will also be able to select the vaccine they would like to receive based on availability at the store location.

Walk-in vaccine patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring their insurance information and identification card where applicable, and are reminded they will need to be observed in a designated waiting area for 15 minutes following administration of their dose.

For Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, the appointment will be made for the required second dose when the first dose is administered.

Minors ages 12-17 will require a parent or guardian to be present during vaccine administration at which time the pharmacist or technician will review their consent form.

For more information, visit kroger.com/CovidVaccine.