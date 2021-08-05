Kroger Health and Lyft partner to help cover cost of rideshare for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. has partnered with oday announced their partnership with Lyft Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare subsidiary of rideshare company Lyft, Inc., to provide access to discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Interested persons can visit kroger.com/covidvaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment and will

receive a Lyft ride code with the appointment confirmation in certain markets. The code

will provide $12 per ride, covering travel to and from each scheduled appointment.

Patients can then request their ride to a nearby Kroger Family of Pharmacies or The Little

Clinic location using the free Lyft app.

The discounted rides are available in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and multiple other states.