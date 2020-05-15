Kroger announces ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Kroger has announced it will pay qualified full-time employees $400 and qualified part-time employees $200 as part of as a reward for their dedication to maintaining clean, safe and stocked stores during the pandemic according to a news release issued Friday.

The “Thank You Pay” will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

According to Kroger, the new $130 million Thank You Pay is in addition to an Appreciation Pay first provided to frontline workers for their efforts at the start of the pandemic in March. It also follows multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.

Kroger also announced it is continuing emergency leave to employees most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms and providing paid time off