Kosciusko Co. COVID testing site reduces hours

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center has announced that hours for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site, which has been temporarily moved to Central Park in Warsaw to accommodate the Kosciusko County Fair, have been reduced.

The reduced hours will be Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. starting Thursday. Testing hours will remain Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. when it returns to the fairgrounds on July 22.

“The reduced hours are a positive reflection of the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county and an increase in vaccinations,” the Bowen Center said.

English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone two years old and up. You do not need a doctor’s referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County, the Bowen Center said.

A free registration assistance hotline is also available for those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer. The hotline number is 574-347-4256. The Bowen Center said that if the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call. The service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.

For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.