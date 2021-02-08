Kosciusko Co. COVID-19 testing site eliminates Saturday hours due to decreased testing requests

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center announced Monday that its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the Kosciusko County Fair Grounds is eliminating its Saturday hours of operation starting this week.

The site has administered nearly 13,681 free tests since it opened in October 2020, the Bowen Center said. However, due to a decrease in the number of people requesting tests on Saturday the site has eliminated its hours.

The centers said that English and Spanish language technicians are now available to administer the tests on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Those receiving a test do not need to live in Kosciusko County, a doctor’s referral or insurance. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.

Bowen Center said it has also added a free Vaccination Registration Assistance Bilingual Hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process.

The hotline operators can assist callers in everything from filling out the online form to schedule their vaccination. The center hopes the hotline will eliminate any barriers individuals may have to get vaccinated when they are eligible. The hotline number is 574-347-4256. It’s open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call.

The COVID-19 testing site is operated by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Indiana Department of Health and the Kosciusko County Health Department with assistance from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Ivy Tech Community College – Warsaw, Kosciusko Community Hospital, WJ Carey Construction, the Kosciusko County Fair Board, Wildman Business Group and DM Trump Construction LLC.

The free registration assistance hotline is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.