Just 5 counties ‘red’ in new Indiana county virus spread map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana is a sea of orange in the latest state Department of Health county community spread map, with more counties yellow than red now.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

Just five Indiana counties are red now, with just one in northeast Indiana – Whitley County. Eight counties are now yellow, including Wells and Adams in northeast Indiana, with the rest designated orange.

Last week, 34 Indiana counties were in the red. Allen County returned to orange status, along with DeKalb, Grant, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Wells. Jay County was the only county in the state in yellow.

Two weeks ago, 80 percent of Indiana counties were red.

Also Wednesday, the state reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases, and 40 more deaths.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.