Ivy Tech to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sept. 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne has announced that it is partnering with area pharmacies and health departments to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 10 at its Coliseum Campus, room CC1640 (3800 N. Anthony Blvd).

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, the school said. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available. Masks are required.

No appointment is needed, but a state issued ID will be required. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have parent consent, which can be completed while on-site. COVID-19 testing will also be available.

Ivy Tech said that any student and employee who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic will receive a $100 gift card.