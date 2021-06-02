Ivy Tech Public Safety Academy offering free COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College announced that its Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne is currently offering free COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 30 at 7602 Patriot Crossing, the school said. PCR tests and rapid tests are available.

While no appointment is necessary, anyone wanting tested will need to register for a patient ID online at LHI.care or by phone by calling 888-634-1130. When you arrive for testing, the school asks that you bring the patient ID.

The school said testing available for adults and children, with infant eligibility determined on site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss