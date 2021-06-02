Ivy Tech Public Safety Academy offering free COVID-19 testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College announced that its Public Safety Academy in Fort Wayne is currently offering free COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 30 at 7602 Patriot Crossing, the school said. PCR tests and rapid tests are available.

While no appointment is necessary, anyone wanting tested will need to register for a patient ID online at LHI.care or by phone by calling 888-634-1130. When you arrive for testing, the school asks that you bring the patient ID.

The school said testing available for adults and children, with infant eligibility determined on site.