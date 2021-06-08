Ivy Tech hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic, individuals entered to win free laptop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced that it will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coliseum Campus, located at 3800 North Anthony Blvd.

Individuals that receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college. Winners in the laptop drawing will be able to choose between a Mac or PC, the school said.

All 19 Ivy Tech campuses throughout the state will host clinic sites and vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis as supply is limited, Ivy Tech said. The vaccine offered will vary throughout the state.

The school is hosting clinics in an effort to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the US Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy. A state issued ID will be required at all campus locations to receive the vaccine.

For more information, visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus.