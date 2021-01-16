IU supports state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie, 70, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – With distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine underway in Indiana and across the nation, Indiana University is preparing for the opening of its vaccine site.

On Friday, IU announced it’s plans to open a vaccine site on Bloomington campus.

“We are becoming more confident by the day”, stated IU President Michael A. McRobbie, “As the year progresses, we will be able to see a growing return to more normal operations of the university.”

McRobbie, aged 70, qualified for the senior vaccine roll-out and received his shot today.

The IU School of Medicine is also currently in phase three of its AstraZeneca vaccine trails, which is already in use in the United Kingdom.

Those who qualify to receive the vaccine can schedule vaccination appointments through OurShot.in.gov.