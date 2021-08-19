IU Health updates visitor policy in wake of COVID-19 case surge

IU Health is decreasing the number of visitors allowed at their hospitals and outpatient centers due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson for IU Health released the following statement:

As the transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses increases nationwide, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Indiana University Health is reducing the number of allowed visitors from four to two adults for most patients in IU Health facilities.

Visitors must follow all COVID-19 protocols while on site—screen negative, wear a surgical mask at all times (if older than 2), practice hand hygiene and maintain social distance. More details can be found here.

As we at IU Health continue to do our part to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, we ask that you do your part to protect yourself and others from getting severely sick from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated today. To find a vaccination site near you, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.