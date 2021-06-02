IU Health requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest hospital system, Indiana University Health, will require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

IU Health said Tuesday that vaccines are a safe, effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The hospital system added that it has required the flu vaccine since 2012, along with several other vaccines as a condition of employment.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that IU Health says employees can apply for a deferral or exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine based on medical or religious reasons.