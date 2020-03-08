IU Health offering free virtual screenings for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University Health wants to help Hoosiers get tested for coronavirus.

IU Health has launched a virtual clinic to offer individuals free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through their virtual care mobile app.

The virtual clinic is staffed 24/7 with physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses. The company said the clinic will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit doctor offices or the emergency room.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities,” said Michele Saysana, MD, vice president of quality and safety, IU Health. “If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned you may have the virus, we recommend using this virtual clinic or calling your doctor before heading to an emergency department.”

Based on the results of the screening, medical professionals will recommend and facilitate appropriate care or next steps, a release said.

Here is how you can access the virtual clinic:

Download the free IU Health Virtual Visits app (Google Play or iTunes) or enroll on your computer

Enroll by creating a free login and completing your personal profile

Connect with the virtual hub and select “Coronavirus Screen”

To find more information about the virtual clinic, click here.