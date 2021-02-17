Is it safe to visit your grandparents if they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine 19 vaccine?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Northeast Indiana medical professionals are recommending that residents remain socially distanced from their older relatives even after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Chief Medical Officer for Lutheran Health Network, says “absolutely” not.

“I think it’s safer to visit with them, but it’s not completely safe.”

He explained that vaccination is not zero risk and that you can still get infected after receiving the vaccine.

“Even if we do go plan to visit them, I think we should continue to take our precautions with masking and social distancing,” he said.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter expressed similar sentiments.

“The current vaccines provide great protection against severe COVID-19 disease,” Sutter said. “However, we don’t yet know if vaccinated people can still get asymptomatic infection and spread the disease. So, while your grandparents are protected if they’ve received both doses, we are still asking people to maintain masking and distancing to keep the spread of COVID-19 down. There may be safe ways to visit family members, but we should not yet abandon precautions that slow the spread of COVID-19.”