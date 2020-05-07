Inside teacher appreciation week during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local teacher gave WANE 15 a glimpse into her online classroom setup that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wendy Wichern is a sixth grade social studies teacher at Blackhawk Middle School. She, like many teachers across the country, has been working to create a successful e-learning environment for her students.

Wichern says that her goal is to create an online classroom that feels as “normal” as possible for her students. She says that some students have been resistant to the idea of online learning, but many have handled it well.

As an educator, Wichern believes that her educational connection with students is important, but that the personal connection that students have with teachers is also important. Along with daily classroom zoom sessions, Wichern calls five students a day to check in and see how they are doing.

“It has been more fun as a teacher to have that more personal, in some ways one on one, because of the emailing and the phone calling, it has been a wonderful opportunity to have a window into their homes that maybe I didn’t always know before,” said Wichern.

Many middle schoolers at Blakhawk live in homes that have internet and computers, however some students do not. Wichern said that it has been an adjustment having to call those students outside of work hours to ensure that they are learning and completing their work from home.

“We do want to make sure that those students are still engaged and are still being communicated with in some way, so the phone seems to be the best,” said Wichern.

Teachers at Blackhawk Middle School have utilized new strategies to keep students interested in learning in this new format. Some examples of new ways of learning include playing quiz games as a class over Zoom or sending students to other websites which feature additional educational content.

While the current e-learning format is working for Wichern and her students, she says that she cannot wait to get back to the in-person classroom setting.

“I miss their faces, I miss them, I miss hearing about all of the little things that come up during the school day and they miss each other. Terribly,” said Wichern.

WANE 15 thanks all local teachers for their hard work and dedication to continuing education for students during this time.

