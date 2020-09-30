Indiana’s weekly virus briefings to move to social media

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana’s weekly coronavirus response briefing is moving to social media.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that the weekly briefing will move to the State Department of Health’s social media channels beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 7. The updates will focus on health indicators, Holcomb said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host the briefings, and other regular guests and officials will be available. There will still be a question-and-answer session for the media, the governor said.

“We’ll continue to make sure we’re giving the public and citizens in all 92 counties the latest updates on our response and recovery,” Holcomb said.

It was March when Holcomb first began hosting regular briefings, held daily at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. As cases slowed, the briefings were held once a week.

As of Wednesday, Indiana’s virus caseload was reported at 120,019, with 3,405 deaths.