Indiana’s food crisis growing amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing the worse food crisis in modern times. Some health experts are saying Indiana hasn’t seen starvation conditions like this since The Great Depression.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is a non-profit in Garrett tackling this issue head on. They pay the costs for area hunters and farmers to process their meat locally. They then help distribute that meat to almost 600 food pantries across the state. The demand for food is overwhelming.

“It’s very bad, our numbers are up exponentially,” said Events Director Rebecca Stezowski. “People don’t have income because they’re out of work because of this COVID-19 crisis. So they’re going to local food pantries because they need food not just for themselves but for their children as well.

In all of 2019 Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry processed 274,383 pounds of meat. Through October 31 of this year, they’re processed 306,713 pounds, proof of the high demand.

Just a few minutes away is St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen that serves soup to the needy on Monday and Thursdays.

“I think we’ve providing a good service for the people of our community and the surrounding community,” said Co-Director Pat Wiant. “There’s a lot of people who just don’t have the resources to feed their families. So getting a warm meal really helps them out. And if we have any other foods that we can hand out, it helps them in their meal planning. Plus, they just don’t have the funds to buy the food they need for their families.”

John Wolf, CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne, said their number of clients is also “growing exponentially.”

They normally would have a few hundred people come to receive food on a Saturday. Now they serve nearly 1,300 people each Saturday.

Wolf said they definitely need more food donations, such as canned goods and protein, but they also need more of the community’s time.

“Right now we’re needing can goods, we’re needing protein, and we’re needing volunteers to help hand out the food to those who are in need,” he said. “If you can’t give food or monetary donations, your time would be a great help.”

They need 50 people to help them serve, as opposed to the seven they typically get right now.