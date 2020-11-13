Indiana’s daily COVID-19 deaths near peak set in April surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is averaging nearly as many coronavirus-related deaths now as it did during the spring’s initial surge of cases, with heath officials adding 50 more deaths to the state’s toll.

The new deaths have pushed the state’s moving seven-day average to 40 per day, just short of highest average of 42 a day recorded in late April.

Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths average has tripled since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.

Gary’s mayor is following Indianapolis officials by tightening capacity limits for bars and other businesses as many Indiana school districts are shifting away from in-person classes.