Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s pace of COVID-19 vaccination shots has fallen to its lowest level since the shots became available last winter.

The state health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through last week. That’s about half the rate from early September, even as the state continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and Indiana’s pandemic death toll has topped 16,000 people.

Former state health commissioner Dr. Richard Feldman said he was concerned that the falling vaccination pace will leave too few people immunized, allowing COVID-19 to “smolder and smolder and smolder” through the population.

Indiana’s fully vaccinated rate of 49% is the country’s 14th lowest.