Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since April

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals entered the weekend with their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the coronavirus outbreak reached the state seven months ago.

The state health department has also added 38 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll over past two days.

The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 4,130, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

The 1,685 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Friday marked Indiana’s most mid-April and also up about double from late September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.